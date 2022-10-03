Zarqa Free Zone vehicle clearance volume reaches 41,000 until September

The Zarqa Free Zone witnessed the clearance of some 12,000 gasoline-powered vehicles, out of a total of 41,000 vehicles, during the January-September period of 2022 (File photo)

AMMAN — The Zarqa Free Zone witnessed the clearance of some 12,000 gasoline-powered vehicles, out of a total of 41,000 vehicles, during the January-September period of 2022.

Fuel-powered vehicles’ constituted the largest percentage in terms of clearance during the first nine months of this year in the Zarqa Free Zone, said President of the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission Mohammed Bustanji in a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Bustanji said that around 7,400 diesel vehicles, 9,400 hybrid vehicles and 11,700 electric vehicles were cleared in the first nine months of the year.

He noted that the clearance volume as of September is close to that of the corresponding period in 2021, noting that some 33,000 vehicles have been reexported from the Zarqa zone, compared with 37,000 re-exported vehicles during the same period last year.

He said that the free zone witnessed high growth in the clearance of electric and fuel-powered vehicles, and a drop in hybrid vehicle clearance.

Mohammed Tayyem, who works at a delivery company, said: “I sold my fuel-powered car because the gas is so expensive in Jordan and I bought a hybrid car so I can save more money.”

Khalil Marar, an Amman resident who commutes daily to Irbid for work, said: “When I bought my hybrid car I felt the difference: I save a lot of money. Driving a hybrid car for a long distance on a daily basis is more feasible for me.”