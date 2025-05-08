'Jumbo': The animated Indonesian film smashing records

By AFP - May 08,2025 - Last updated at May 08,2025

This photo taken on April 21 shows Ryan Adriandhy Halim (left), director of the animated film Jumbo, and illustrator Nadeen Muskita posing during an interview in Jakarta (AFP photo)

JAKARTA — An Indonesian animated movie is smashing regional box-office records and could be set for wider success as it prepares to open beyond the Southeast Asian archipelago's silver screens.

"Jumbo" — a film based on the adventures of main character Don, a large orphaned Indonesian boy facing bullying at school -- last month became the highest-grossing Southeast Asian animated film, raking in more than $8 million.

Released at the end of March to coincide with the Eid holidays after the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, the movie has hit eight million ticket sales, the third highest in Indonesian cinema history, according to Film Indonesia.



The film explores "what we've lost in life and the strength we need to overcome it", director Ryan Adriandhy Halim told AFP.

"We hope to encourage a change, it is for people to treat [each other] more kindly and we want 'Jumbo' to be a reminder that everyone deserves respect, no matter what is your background, whatever age group you are."

In the film, Don has a storybook filled with magical tales -- including a meeting with a fairy who wants him to help her reconnect with her family.

"This film is for us, for our children, and for the child within us," Ryan said.

For weeks after its release, 'Jumbo' kept theatres packed across Indonesia.

The movie -- which began production five years ago and called on the help of 400 local creators -- surpassed the regional record set by Malaysia's "Mechamato Movie" in 2022.



Its success has caught many in the Indonesian film industry by surprise.

"I predicted the film would be popular -- but not this much," said Petrus Kristianto Prayitno Santoso, film programming supervisor for operator Flix Cinema.

'Stepping stone'

However, the film's wider appeal will be tested when it opens in more than 17 countries in June, including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and Mongolia, said Anggia Kharisma, chief content officer at Visinema Studios, the film's production house.

The company says other release dates are still in discussion, meaning it could be set for a global rollout.



In an industry flooded with Hollywood blockbusters and local horror movies, "Jumbo" has stood out.

"It's been a long time since we've had an Indonesian family film," said Adi, 38, who watched the movie with his wife Ria and their two young children.

But he added that "in Southeast Asia, it will work because the culture is similar, but I'm not sure about regions beyond that".

The film has given hope to Indonesian audiences that their local productions could see more global success.



Cinemagoer Dika, 27, said she believes "the film could rival Disney productions".

Ryan himself has more modest ambitions, hoping simply that his debut feature will become "a stepping stone and a benchmark for Indonesian animation" in the future.