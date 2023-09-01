WHO Jordan Office supports King’s call to intensify anti-tobacco efforts

AMMAN — The WHO Jordan Country Office said that it wholeheartedly stands in full support of the recent directives by His Majesty King Abdullah, urging the government to escalate actions in combating the proliferation of smoking in Jordan, specifically among children.

Jamela Al Raiby, WHO Representative to Jordan, lauded His Majesty’s steadfast commitment, noting the importance of the collaboration between the WHO Jordan Country Office, the Ministry of Health, other government entities and local communities to effectively curb the spread of tobacco use and safeguard the nation’s health, especially among youth.

In a recent meeting with government officials, His Majesty King Abdullah underlined the pressing need to intensify efforts to combat tobacco use, particularly among young individuals.

WHO Jordan Country Office, in a statement, said that it stands firmly united with His Majesty in his visionary leadership and commitment to the well-being of the Jordanian people.

Raiby said: “We proudly stand in solidarity with His Majesty’s call to action. WHO Jordan, in line with our longstanding commitment since the early endorsement of WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), which is considered a milestone in the promotion of public health, is dedicated to working closely with the government and local partners to amplify our efforts in addressing the dangers of tobacco.”

According to the latest Jordan National Stepwise Survey (STEPs) by the Ministry of Health and WHO Jordan, 66.1 per cent of male Jordanians smoke tobacco in addition to 15.9 per cent of men in the same group who use electronic cigarettes. This ranks Jordan among the countries with highest rates of smoking in the world.

WHO Jordan and partners have been at the forefront of the fight against tobacco, and these renewed endeavours align seamlessly with the continuous work done since the early adoption of the WHO FCTC. “Through strategic partnerships, we develop culturally sensitive campaigns and real actions that educate and empower the public about the multifaceted risks associated with tobacco use,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the recent successful Twitter storm orchestrated by the Ministry of Health and WHO Jordan with partners “stands as a testament to our dedication in raising public awareness about the hazards of smoking, thereby amplifying the reach of our collective efforts”.