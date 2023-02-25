Weapons smuggling attempt via drone foiled at Syria border — JAF

The Eastern Military Zone on Saturday morning foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and hand grenades into the Kingdom via a drone coming from the Syrian territories (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Eastern Military Zone on Saturday morning stopped an attempt to smuggle weapons and hand grenades into the Kingdom via a drone coming from the Syrian territories.

A source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that a team of Border Guards tasked with detecting drones discovered the drone attempting to cross the border illegally from Syria into Jordan. Army personnel shot down the drone shortly thereafter, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In intensified search and inspection operations in the area, army personnel found an M4 rifle and four hand grenades, the source said, adding that the drone was preset to explode in the event that it was detected by army personnel.

A specialised engineering team dealt with the drone and referred the contraband to the relevant agencies, the JAF source added.

The JAF will continue to deal with any border threats firmly, and will respond to any attempt to undermine and destabilise the security of the homeland with full force, the source said.