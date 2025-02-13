Water carrier project 'national security' priority for Jordan — minister

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud stresses that the National Water Carrier Project is a "water security and national security" enterprise (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud stressed that the National Water Carrier Project is a "water security and national security" enterprise, stressing the government is "steadily" pushing its implementation under Royal directives.

During a meeting organised by the Jordanian-French Business Club Association and the Franco-Jordanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CAFRAJ) in Amman, the minister reviewed the challenges facing the Kingdom's water sector and the decline in the per capita share to less than 60 cubic metres for all uses.

In the presence of French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison and Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch, Abu Soud stressed the importance of securing "sustainable" water sources under the current priority project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Soud also stressed the progress in completing the technical, financial and legal details for the financial closing procedures and starting the project's implementation before the end of this year, in partnership with the private sector and international bodies.

He noted that the ministry has plans to deal with the water situation to secure citizens' needs and various uses, while making "remarkable" efforts to reduce water loss by implementing plans and programmes to reach global levels, and confront attacks on water resources.

The minister referred to the Jordanian-French partnership in the fields of water and sewage project management.

He said that the meeting aims to provide opportunities for Jordanian, French and regional companies and institutions to discuss water sector issues and give participants the opportunity to learn about the Kingdom's water situation and enhance investment in this field.

Abu Soud praised France's positions and bilateral ongoing cooperation in the water sector, as France is a donor government to the water sector and contribute to the implementation of important projects, mainly Disi and Khirbet Al Samra projects.

In this context, he referred to French assistance in improving water management in Amman, carrying out water loss reduction projects and cooperation programmes with the French Development Agency (AFD).

The meeting also included discussions on multiple projects and issues related to the water sector.