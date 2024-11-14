Union of Arab economic councils urges unifying visions for better future

The Union of Arab Economic and Social Councils and Similar Bodies on Thursday calls for unifying visions and common goals to build a better future, enhance the unity of the Arab world and ensure the security of its people (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Union of Arab Economic and Social Councils and Similar Bodies on Thursday called for unifying visions and common goals to build a better future, enhance the unity of the Arab world and ensure the security of its people.

In the final communiqué of its annual meeting held in Amman, the union recommended updating its operational procedures, laws and regulations to keep pace with new developments and improve its effectiveness, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It also proposed expanding the union's work by advocating the establishment of economic and social councils in other Arab countries.

During the meeting, members of the general assembly sent a letter of appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah for the generous reception.

The letter also included a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

"In light of ongoing regional developments, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and call for an end to the aggression they face. We stand firm against the repeated violations of their dignity, sovereignty and property," the letter read

The members also expressed their opposition to the daily attacks on Lebanon's people and land, as well as the attacks on Lebanon's sovereignty and the security of its citizens.

The general assembly was attended by representatives from Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia, Palestine, Lebanon, Mauritania, Yemen and Egypt.

The union last met in Algeria in 2022, and Jordan was due to host the 2023 session. Yet, the meeting was postponed due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its regional repercussions.

Deputising for Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh stressed that economic and social councils have a key role in promoting participatory democracy in addressing economic and social issues.

He called for greater coordination among Arab economic and social councils and similar institutions to enhance this model.

The minister stressed that successive Jordanian governments have considered the Economic and Social Council as a crucial tool for assessing the impact of decisions and legislation on Jordanian citizens and stakeholders.