Union of Arab Chambers expresses solidarity with Gazans

Speakers during a meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers on the sidelines of the Arab private sector summit in Amman on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The pan-Arab private sector on Thursday expressed solidarity with the Gazans who have been suffering under a genocide by the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces for almost two weeks.

In a statement issued by the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC) in a meeting on the sidelines of the Arab private sector summit in Amman, members of the board of directors stressed that they will use the “economic weapon” to support the Palestinian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Members of the private sector stressed rejection to the events in Palestinian territories and called for application of international legitimacy resolutions that stipulate the right of Palestinians to live on their land.

UAC President Samir Nas called for a halt to the massacre to realise peace and establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.

Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, who delivered a speech on behalf of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, referred to efforts made by the league to stop the ethnic cleansing and collective punishment that Palestinians systemically endure.

For his part, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said that the Gaza Strip is living under an Israeli blockade that contributes to halting work at hospitals and cutting off access to electricity, water, foodstuff and medical supplies under international silence.