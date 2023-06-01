UN Resident Coordinator offers congratulations for Royal wedding

AMMAN — The UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, took to Twitter to extend her congratulations to HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Ms Rajwa Alseif on the occasion of their wedding.

Ritsema-Anderson tweeted: “On this joyous occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Crown Prince of Jordan, HRH Al Hussein Bin Abdullah and Miss Rajwa on their wedding. MABROUK!”