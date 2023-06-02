You are here
Special passport stamp celebrates Royal wedding
By JT - Jun 02,2023 - Last updated at Jun 02,2023
AMMAN — To mark the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, a new stamp with the inscription “نفرح - JORDAN’S ROYAL WEDDING” has been added to passports of arrivals to the Kingdom.
This special stamp serves as an additional feature, rather than replacing the existing stamps, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. It symbolises the joyous occasion of the Crown Prince’s marriage to Miss Rajwa Alseif and extends a warm welcome to visitors on this significant national day.
The stamp will only be used on this specific day of celebration.
