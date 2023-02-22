UK Development Minister visits Jordan

Andrew Mitchell, the UK Minister for Development, during a visit to the Zaatari refugee camp, some 80km northeast of Amman (Photo courtesy of British embassy)

AMMAN — Andrew Mitchell, the UK Minister for Development, is visiting Jordan this week to see UK aid to Jordan, including to help vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees, and to discuss development cooperation with the Jordanian government as part of the close partnership between the two countries, according to a statement from the British embassy.

During a visit to the Zaatari refugee camp, the minister saw first-hand humanitarian programmes in support of Syrian refugees and heard from them on how UK support is helping them.

He said: “Over a decade after the Syria crisis I have been moved by Jordan’s generosity hosting refugees and to see how sustained UK aid provides life-saving assistance to refugees here at Zaatari camp and throughout Jordan. I am proud that UK funding has helped support over 51,000 families meet their basic needs such as food, shelter and education since the beginning of the crisis. We will continue to support vulnerable people in Jordan.”

He will highlight the UK’s commitment to a long-term partnership to support Jordan’s economic, social and political resilience and to help the Jordanian government in its economic and political reform agenda, the statement said.

The minister will meet Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and several other government ministers to discuss the UK’s development support to Jordan and how further to develop sustainable approaches to delivering services to refugees and Jordanians.

During high level discussions with international partners and the government of Jordan, the minister will welcome Jordan’s Economic Vision 2033 and public sector modernisation plans, the statement said.

The minister will discuss shared efforts to strengthen gender equality and women's participation in Jordan, particularly in the economy. At a signing ceremony on Wednesday, he is expected to announce additional UK support to delivering Jordan’s National Action Plan on Women Peace and Security (JONAP).

The minister will also attend a breakfast with Jordanian tech entrepreneurs, to highlight the country’s potential in this sector and the central importance of business in driving growth and jobs creation.

In the week marking one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the minister will highlight the UK’s work to address the global negative impacts of Russia’s invasion, including on food security.

The minister said: “Jordan is a close and valued partner of the UK. The UK stands by Jordan and we are committed to a long-term partnership to support Jordan in its vital regional role, including as a host of refugees. We are working with Jordan to support progress in structural reforms to promote investment and exports to deliver economic growth and create jobs.”