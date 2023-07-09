UK’s Barton begins Jordan visit

AMMAN — The UK Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Sir Philip Barton is visiting Jordan from July 9-11 to discuss the UK-Jordan strategic partnership and shared priorities, including key international and regional developments.

Barton is the most senior civil servant from the FCDO and has led the UK’s Diplomatic Service since 2020. He will the outline the importance the UK places on Jordan’s role for stability in the region and highlight ongoing and longstanding support to Jordan, said a statement from the British embassy.

He will meet counterparts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss strengthening UK-Jordan collaboration, including through a UK diplomatic training programme for junior Jordanian diplomats, and the introduction of the cheaper and easier Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme for Jordanians travelling to the UK from February 2024. He is also expected to discuss the Jordan Response Plan for the Syrian Crisis and long-term cost-effective solutions for refugees in Jordan with Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan.

During the visit, he will promote UK-supported efforts to improve inclusive education and increase women’s participation in Jordan and will co-chair a Climate Roundtable with Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh to discuss implementation of Jordan’s national climate plan ahead of COP28 in the UAE.

Barton will meet young people who have successfully started new businesses and learn about the opportunities and challenges facing young entrepreneurs in Jordan. He will also launch the UK’s 2023 Chevening Scholarship campaign and celebrate its 40th year of scholarships globally. Chevening has brought over 50,000 exceptional professionals from around the world to study in the UK through fully funded scholarships and fellowships. The next round for Chevening Scholarships applications to study in the UK will open in August 2023.

Ahead of his visit Barton said: “I’m looking forward to this visit to Jordan. The UK is keen to work with Jordan to grow our unique strategic partnership and develop areas of untapped potential. Jordan is an important and long-standing partner, and we will continue to work together to support regional stability and create economic opportunity. Our humanitarian and development aid to help Jordan host refugees from regional conflict will continue and we will work with Jordan to achieve its ambitions, including promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.”