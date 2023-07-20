UAE Red Crescent, JOHUD launch refugee empowerment project

UAE's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan during the launch of the Ataya Exhibition in Amman on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Emirates Red Crescent, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), on Wednesday launched a groundbreaking initiative meant to empower refugees in Jordan.

The initiative, which falls within the Ataya Exhibition's efforts related to sustainable giving, includes training and funding for small-scale projects within the "Digital Integration for Livelihood Improvement" programme, benefitting 248 individuals, including women, youth and people with disabilities from diverse nationalities.

To showcase the tangible outcomes of the project, an exhibition was held in Amman, featuring products from 47 participants who completed intensive training courses, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the opening ceremony, the UAE Ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan, emphasised the UAE's commitment to support refugees, and extended appreciation to all parties involved in the successful execution of the initiative, especially acknowledging the Emirates Red Crescent and JOHUD, along with the participants.

Hind Al Muhairbi, Director of the Ataya Project, conveyed regards of HH Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Assistant to the President of the Emirates Red Crescent for Women’s Affairs, to the attendees and initiative participants.

She said that the Ataya Exhibition, inaugurated in 2012 under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa, has delivered innovative solutions to address critical humanitarian issues, including healthcare, education, social welfare and other essential services.

