Two brothers killed in Irbid shooting incident, police arrest suspect

By Rana Husseini - Aug 15,2024 - Last updated at Aug 15,2024

AMMAN — A 37-year-old man who was allegedly shot and critically injured by his neighbour on Thursday in Irbid succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital, official sources said.

The victim was shot along with his 28-year-old brother, who died on Wednesday, following a brawl with their neighbour.

“The victim’s brother was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest,” a senior judicial source said.

Early Thursday morning, the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that the older brother died in hospital.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi confirmed the death of a second person who was injured during the brawl.

“We are still investigating the shooting incident and questioning witnesses,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

“Police were able to arrest the suspect and seized a weapon that we believed was used in the shooting incident,” Sartawi had said earlier.

A medical source told The Jordan Times that both victims died from a single bullet wound to the chest.

An official source said that the Criminal Court prosecution’s office was notified about the shooting incident and that witnesses have been summoned for questioning.

Investigators also sent the weapon seized at the crime scene to the Forensic and Laboratory department for further analysis and a ballistic match, according to the official source.

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigations into the incident.