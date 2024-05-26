Treasury of Petra illuminates for Kingdom’s 78th Independence Day

By JT - May 26,2024 - Last updated at May 26,2024

The Treasury in Petra was lit with candles on Friday night to celebrate the Kingdom’s 78th Independence Day (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Treasury in Petra was lit with candles on Friday night to celebrate the Kingdom’s 78th Independence Day.

The Treasury was lit up as part of Petra’s celebration of the Independence Day, in which the city, along with other towns and cities in the Kingdom, flew the national flag in the streets, on home rooftops, and in public areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Fares Breizat said that the Petra Treasury was illuminated with candles at night as a symbol of pride.

On Saturday, the search engine “Google” celebrated Jordan’s 78th Independence Day.

Google used a picture of the Jordanian flag as the website’s background for the logo, making the flag visible to anybody using the global search engine.

Every year on May 25th, Google takes part in the celebration of Jordan’s Independence Day.