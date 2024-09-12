Technology for Peace: Jordan, Switzerland strengthen ties through technology, innovation

Thierry Agagliate, Executive Director of the InZone programme at the University of Geneva, speaks during a lecture to participants in the Jordan media trip (JT photo)

Geneva — Coinciding with Jordan and Switzerland celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, a group of Jordanian journalists and influencers are participating in a media tour in Switzerland, aiming at enhancing expertise exchange and mutual understanding between the two nations.

The tour, organised by the Swiss Embassy in Amman, aims at providing participants with firsthand exposure to Switzerland’s leading research centres, academic institutions, and international organizations, with a focus on modern strategies to tackle global challenges in climate and technology.

One of the key highlights of these visits was the engagement with the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) Foundation, which is renowned for developing technological solutions and fostering international public-private partnerships.

GESDA is actively addressing both current and future technological challenges, such as using quantum computing to alleviate traffic congestion in Jordan, showcasing innovative and effective approaches to complex environmental and technological problems.

Jordanian students and academics have been benefiting significantly from CERN’s training and internship programmes, Martin Gastal, a representative from CERN, told The Jordan Times, adding, "Participants get to work hand in hand with experts from all around the world."

"They learn to communicate and collaborate across cultures, languages, and backgrounds. The students get hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technologies and gain insight into what a career dedicated to R&D in an international environment is like," he said.

This practical exposure is highly valuable, as it enhances the skills of the participants and provides them with exceptional opportunities in the global field of research and development.

The tour also took participants to the University of Geneva, which has played a pivotal role in supporting refugees in Jordan through training programmes.

Thierry Agagliate, Executive Director of the InZone programme, at the university said that a "significant number of refugees in the Zaatari and Azraq camps have benefited from these initiatives."

These programmes aim to equip refugees with the skills and knowledge necessary to improve their job prospects and help them cope with daily challenges.

"This effort exemplifies the importance of linking education with humanitarian work to achieve a positive and sustainable impact in Jordan."

These initiatives offer valuable platforms for journalists, students, and academics to share their experiences and insights with their communities, raising awareness of the importance of international cooperation in addressing global issues.

Through these collaborative efforts, Jordan and Switzerland are not only enhancing their strategic partnership but also advancing sustainable development goals by exchanging knowledge and building human and institutional capacities.