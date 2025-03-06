US confirms direct talks with Hamas as Israel warns not done in Gaza

A Palestinian flag flutters amid the ruins of buildings in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 4, 2025, amid the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — The United States on Wednesday confirmed unprecedented direct talks with Hamas on hostages, as Israel threatened to renew its military campaign in Gaza despite a fragile ceasefire.

The White House said that President Donald Trump's envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, held the talks which focused on Americans among the remaining hostages in Gaza.

"Israel was consulted on this matter," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the President" believes is right, she said.

The United States had refused direct contact with the Palestinian militants since banning them as a terrorist organization in 1997.

But Leavitt said that the hostage envoy in his role "has the authority to talk to anyone."

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Israel was consulted and said in a statement that it "expressed its opinion" on direct talks.

The talks were first reported by Axios, which said Boehler met with Hamas in Qatar about the US hostages but also as part of a longer-term truce.



Five Americans are believed to remain among the hostages seized in the massive October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Four of them have been confirmed dead and the other, Edan Alexander, is believed to be alive.



Warning by Israel



The first phase of a ceasefire ended over the weekend after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war.



But Israel announced at the end of the first phase that it was halting all entry of goods and supplies into Gaza, which has been reduced to rubble after the relentless year and a half of Israeli operations.

"Hamas has indeed suffered a severe blow, but it has not yet been defeated.



The mission is not yet accomplished," Israel's new military chief Eyal Zamir warned.

His remarks echoed warnings by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "consequences that you cannot imagine" if Hamas does not hand over hostages.

Of the 251 captives taken during Hamas's attack, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.



France, Britain and Germany jointly Wednesday called the humanitarian situation in Gaza "catastrophic," and urged Israel to ensure the "unhindered" delivery of aid.



South Africa said Israel's restriction of aid into Gaza since the weekend amounted to using starvation as a weapon of war.

The Hamas assault resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, while Israel's military retaliation in Gaza has killed at least 48,440 people, also mostly civilians, data from both sides show.



Trump on Wednesday threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages are not released, and issued an ultimatum to Hamas leaders to flee.

Strongly backing Israel as a ceasefire teeters, Trump said he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.



"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."



Trump also made clear there would be repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel's relentless military campaign in response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.



"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"