Tamkeen highlights gender-neutral impact of workplace violence

AMMAN — The Jordanian non-profit organisation (NGO) Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights, asserted during a press briefing on Thursday that acts of violence within the world of work are targeted at both genders, affecting both men and women.

During a press briefing at Tamkeen’s headquarters, the NGO released the results of its latest programme conducted in cooperation with the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

The programme is focused on developing tools and guidance, as well as raising awareness about the International Labour Law (ILO) Convention No 190 concerning the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work.

According to the ILO, the term “violence and harassment” in the world of work refers to a number of unacceptable behaviours and practices, or threats, whether a single occurrence or repeated, that are likely to result in physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm.

Speaking during the press conference, Tamkeen Programme Director Rania Al Sarayrah said that “women usually face harassment while men are more impacted by physical assaults, screaming and yelling”,

She added that since 2021, Tamkeen has received 248 complaints of workplace violence and harassment, of which 32 complaints were reported by males and 216 were received from female employees.

“Everyone has the right to a world of work free from violence and harassment,” Al Sarayrah affirmed.

The ILO has deliberately used the term “world of work” in order to include broader forms of labour including full-time employment and part-time jobs.

Sarayrah explained that the protection from any form of violence or harassment should not be limited in the workplace; it must be provided inside and outside the place of work.

As part of the programme, the Jordanian NGO conducted around 50 awareness-raising sessions from which over 750 people including employers have benefitted.

Sarayrah noted that Tamkeen has developed a code of conduct that seeks to enable enterprises and employers to minimise, identify and better control the negative impacts resulting from violence and harassment.

Tamkeen provides information and legal support through its legal assistance unit, she added.

“There is a serious commitment from the Jordanian government to extend labour protections and to adopt and ratify the convention,” Sarayrah said.