You are here
Southern Military Zone foils drug smuggling attempt using drones - JAF source
By JT - Aug 29,2024 - Last updated at Aug 29,2024
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Southern Military Zone on Monday thwarted, on its western front, an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone.An official sourc
AMMAN — The Eastern Military Zone thwarted on Saturday, an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone from Syrian territory in
AMMAN - An army source said on Wednesday that military units on the northern borders with Syria foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 27, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.