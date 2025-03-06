Senate's energy committee explores ways to maximise Jordan’s mineral resources

The Senate's Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, chaired by Senator Farouk Hiyari, holds a meeting on Thursday with Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh to discuss the current state and challenges of the mining sector (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Senate's Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, chaired by Senator Farouk Hiyari, held a meeting on Thursday with Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh to discuss the current state and challenges of the mining sector.

Hiyari emphasised that Jordan’s mineral wealth is a key pillar of economic and social development, significantly contributing to local employment and supplying raw materials for various industries.

He highlighted Jordan's geological diversity, which has led to the discovery of numerous mineral resources, stressing the need to encourage further investment in this sector in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Kharabsheh outlined the national strategy for mineral wealth, focusing on investment opportunities and value-added industries to enhance reliance on local resources.

He noted ongoing efforts to expand geological surveys using advanced technology to produce an accurate mineral map, identifying potential resources and their quantities.

The minister also highlighted intensified efforts to evaluate and develop phosphate in the Risha area, as well as potash, copper, gold, rare earth elements, and other associated minerals across the Kingdom, aiming to boost their contribution to economic and social development.

Senators underscored the importance of maximising the added value of mineral resources and ensuring the implementation of projects outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision.

They also called for developing legislation that fosters investment in the mining sector.