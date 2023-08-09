Senate president, UK delegation discuss strengthening academic collaboration

Senate President Faisal Al Fayez meets with an academic delegation from the UK’s University of Strathclyde on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Al Fayez on Wednesday met with an academic delegation from the UK’s University of Strathclyde, led by the President of the University, Professor Sir Jim McDonald, to advance scientific cooperation, especially in research and innovation.

Fayez, during the meeting, called for the support of Jordan’s plans in higher education, scientific research, and modern technological advancements, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

McDonald emphasised the importance of higher education and research, highlighting that the relationship between policymakers and the business community is fundamental for sectoral growth.

The meeting aimed to strengthen academic collaboration, with the University of Strathclyde acting as a channel for enhancing bilateral partnerships on public and private levels.