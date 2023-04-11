You are here
Saqqaf, Qatar energy minister meet in Doha
By JT - Apr 11,2023 - Last updated at Apr 11,2023
AMMAN — Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf met with Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, in Doha, on Tuesday, about bilateral relations and means to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ and Tourism Minister Makram Queisi on Monday separately met with Qatari Minister of Finance, Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, over bilateral relations between Amman and Doha, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
