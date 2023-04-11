Saqqaf, Qatar energy minister meet in Doha

AMMAN — Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf met with Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, in Doha, on Tuesday, about bilateral relations and means to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ and Tourism Minister Makram Queisi on Monday separately met with Qatari Minister of Finance, Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, over bilateral relations between Amman and Doha, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.