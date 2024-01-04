You are here
Safadi highlights ongoing efforts to halt brutal Israeli aggression
By JT - Jan 04,2024 - Last updated at Jan 04,2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi (Petra photo)
Safadi also highlighted Jordan's support for South Africa's call against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide and violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. He also mentioned ongoing legal preparations and coordination with Arab and Islamic nations.
He also stressed Jordan's rejection of calling Israeli aggression on Gaza self-defence, labelling it as a savage assault that will not bring security to Israel or the region, and that Israel will not enjoy security, stability and peace unless Palestinians do.
Safadi also criticised Israel's policy of preventing sufficient aid, calling it a violation of international law and a war crime. He also highlighted the Kingdom's efforts, following Royal directives, by delivering medical and humanitarian aid, contributing to Jordanian hospitals in Gaza.
Safadi also affirmed Jordan's historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and condemned Israeli war crimes. He stressed that Jordan was among the first to call for holding Israel accountable for war crimes in Gaza at the United Nations.
He also highlighted that Jordan cannot single-handedly address the Israeli aggression and called for collective international action. Safadi emphasised Jordan's dedication to confronting the Israeli government's aggressive agenda.
Safadi concluded by addressing the escalating situations in the West Bank and Lebanon, describing them as part of the Israeli government's extremist agenda aimed at prolonging its political leadership and dragging the region into a regional war. He also warned that everyone will pay the price for violating international law and not curbing this extremism.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Representatives of parliamentary blocs and the Lower House's Palestine Committee on Wednesday called on the international community
AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi urged on Wednesday the United States to collaborate with Jordan a
AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday commended the Foreign Ministry's decision to recall the Kingdom's ambassador to Tel Aviv in protest against t
Opinion
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 02, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.