Run Jordan gears up for launch of bromine Amman marathon

14th edition of Bromine Amman Marathon to take place on October 4 (Photo courtesy of Run Jordan)

AMMAN — Run Jordan has announced its preparations for the 14th edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon, scheduled to take place on October 4, under the Patronage of HH Prince Firas with the theme: "Run through the Heart of Amman".

The Bromine Amman Marathon is more than just a race, it also "celebrates the spirit of Amman and its streets, serving as a bridge between sports, health, and community," according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

This sporting event brings together runners from across the globe, reaffirming Run Jordan's commitment to promoting sports as a healthy lifestyle and establishing Amman as a premier sports and tourism destination.

This event is pivotal in elevating Jordan's standing on the global sports map, making it a key destination for sports tourism and a magnet for athletes worldwide.

Lina Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, stressed that the Bromine Amman Marathon is an opportunity to empower the community through sports and reinforce the role of sports in promoting human values.

She added: "We are proud to allocate 20 per cent of marathon registration fees to support the affected families in Gaza, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, as a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and support for humanitarian causes."

Kurd also praised the joint efforts and contributions of the Greater Amman Municipality, Public Security Directorate, and all concerned parties in supporting, organising, and managing this event.

These collective efforts enhance Jordan's image at the global level and contribute to the marathon's success.

The Bromine Amman Marathon will start from the Hashemite Plaza traffic lights and will feature four main races: the marathon 42.195 kilometres (km) (individual and relay), the half marathon 21 km (individual and for people with disabilities), and the 10-km race (individual and for people with disabilities).

The children's race will take place on September 27 at the King Al Hussein Park, covering age groups from six to 14 years old, the statement added.