Royal Court chief opens public parks in Madaba as part of Royal initiatives

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Saturday inaugurated two new public parks in Madaba.

The projects were carried out in response to Royal directives issued during His Majesty King Abdullah's recent visits to the governorate to engage with local communities.

The newly opened parks are part of the "Safe Parks Initiative," implemented in cooperation with the Zaha Cultural Centre, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Each 3,000-square-metre park features family seating areas, green spaces and safe playgrounds with rubberised and sandy surfaces suitable for children of all ages, along with walking paths designed to encourage physical activity among local residents.

Issawi also inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of a football field near Imad Al Din Zanki School in Madaba. The project, which is 25 per cent complete, involves replacing the field's surface, installing fencing and renovating players' rooms, administrative offices and sanitary facilities.

The football field rehabilitation project was initiated following King Abdullah's visit to Madaba in April and aims to serve students, sports clubs and youth organisations across the governorate, providing a modern and safe venue for sporting events and activities.

“These Royal initiatives directly respond to the needs and aspirations of citizens, as conveyed during His Majesty’s visits and meetings with communities across the Kingdom,” Issawi said.

He stressed that the initiatives align with government programmes and national priorities aimed at improving public services and enhancing the quality of life for Jordanians.