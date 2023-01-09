RJ ranked Middle East and Africa’s 2nd most on-time airline of 2022

According to Cirium, the global aviation analytics leader, 86.76 per cent of RJ’s departure and arrival flights were on time in 2022 (Photo courtesy of RJ)

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian was ranked as the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) second most on-time airline for the year 2022, according to Cirium, the global aviation analytics leader.

The On-Time Performance Review was prepared at the start of the current year, assessing the performance of all airlines across the MEA region, said a statement from the national carrier.

According to the review, 86.76 per cent of RJ’s departure and arrival flights were on time in 2022, earning it the following placement among the top five airlines in the region: Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways, Emirates and Qatar Airways. Full flight data from a broad range of airlines, RJ being one, over the course of 12 months was taken into consideration to produce the list.

Cirium’s data is designed to provide industry stakeholders with an independent, third-party perspective, based on the widest and deepest pool of data collected and curated from multiple sources of real-time flight information.

These include the airlines themselves, global distribution systems, positional data, civil aviation authorities, air navigation service providers and proprietary data partnerships.

The company’s on-time performance data is backed by an independent board of advisors comprised of industry experts.

Cirium also noted that the past year saw a challenging operational environment throughout the world, particularly in Europe and North America, with many airlines and airports experiencing delays, disruptions, labour shortages, capacity issues, and resource difficulties.

RJ vice chairman and CEO Samer Majali expressed the airline’s pleasure at kickstarting 2023 by securing its place among the Middle East and Africa region’s top airlines, adding that this achievement reflects RJ’s commitment to maintaining punctual flights. He went on to affirm RJ’s dedication to maintaining this competitive advantage, meeting the expectations of the airline and its passengers while continuing to deliver the best air and ground services possible.