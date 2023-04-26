Restaurants see ‘incredible’ demand surge during eid

The demand for sweets, such as chocolate and mamoul, increased at the end of Ramadan (File photo)

AMMAN — Restaurant owners on Wednesday remarked on the “noticeable” increase in demand during Eid Al Fitr, noting that sales were almost 50 per cent higher than last year.

Walid Al Sardi, the owner of a sweets shop in Amman, said that the demand for eid sweets in particular increased significantly during the first days of the holiday.

Abdul Rahim Abu Labbah, who owns a restaurant and sweets shop, noted that the demand for food increased through the last week of Ramadan, reaching a peak through the eid holiday.

“The demand for sweets, such as chocolate and mamoul, also increased at the end of Ramadan,” Abu Labbah added.

Omar Al Awad, the head of the Jordanian Restaurant and Sweets Owners Association, said that despite the shortage of liquidity, the early disbursement of salaries contributed to raising sales and creating “clear” commercial activity during the Eid Al Fitr season.

In a press statement, Awad indicated that the demand for restaurants increased “incredibly” during this year’s eid holiday.

According to Awad, the sweets sector witnessed unprecedented demand, with sales reaching pre-pandemic levels. The demand for various types of sweets increased by approximately 30-50 per cent compared with last year, he added.

Awad described the commercial activity as “positive” during the recent holiday period, and expressed his hope that “this will be good news” for the summer season.

Awad emphasised the necessity of regulating the production of sweets in bakery sector, as overproduction negatively affects sweets shops.

The number of establishments operating in the sector is about 20,000, employing about 400,000 workers.