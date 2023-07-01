Eid Al Adha sweetens sales of confectionery stores 

By Maria Weldali - Jul 01,2023 - Last updated at Jul 01,2023

AMMAN — Eid confectionery sales grew by nearly 50 per cent during the week preceding Eid Al Adha, according to stakeholders.

“As usual, Eid has brought a surge in sweets sales; people were mostly buying mamoul and chocolate,” Omar Awad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners, told The Jordan Times.

Mamoul, a sweet cake stuffed with date paste or nuts that is traditionally offered to guests with coffee during Eid, constituted the majority of sales in almost all confectionery stores, he added.

Sales of other sweets, such as ice cream, have also risen amid the increasing temperatures, he said.

“Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr are the primary celebratory occasions for sales of mamoul…the majority of sweet stores, particularly those selling traditional sweets, have at least experienced a 30 per cent increase in sales,” Awad said.

Majd Yaseen, the owner of a sweets shop in Amman’s Al Rawabi neighbourhood, said that buying mamoul and chocolate is “an essential part of” celebrating Eid.

“Jordanians’ Eid plans include lots of family gatherings with traditional sweets,” he added.

Um Tareq, who runs a food-based business from her home, told The Jordan Times that she has received over 20 mamoul orders this Eid.

Alaa Sultan, an employee at a local baklava shop, told The Jordan Times that “sales have increased by 40-50 per cent during the first and second days of Eid”.