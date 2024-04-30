Raed Omari appointed The Jordan Times chief editor

AMMAN — Raed Omari has been officially named editor-in-chief of The Jordan Times as of April 1 following a decision by the board of directors of the Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), which also publishes Al Rai Arabic daily.

Omari has been working at The Jordan Times since 2010, where he assumed several positions as translator, reporter, editor, managing editor and deputy chief editor.

Born in 1977, Omari has a master's degree in English literature and criticism from Yarmouk University. He is currently pursuing his PhD in philosophy at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, FAU, of Germany.

Before becoming a journalist, Omari has worked as English language instructor at a number of Jordanian universities, including the Jordan University of Science and Technology, the University of Jordan and Al al-Bayt University.