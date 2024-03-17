QAIA records 676,355 passengers in February 2024

AMMAN — The Airport International Group (AIG) announced that the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 676,355 passengers (PAX) in February, marking a 4.5 per cent increase compared to 2023 figures. QAIA also registered 5,396 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,571 tonnes of cargo, down 0.1 per cent and up 46.8 per cent, respectively, against the same period last year, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Regarding year-to-date statistics, QAIA witnessed a 3.6 per cent rise in PAX, totalling 1,371,859 PAX, as opposed to the corresponding period in 2023. Moreover, QAIA reported 11,163 ACM and handled 12,978 tonnes of cargo, exhibiting a 2.3 per cent decline and 40.5 per cent surge, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

“We are pleased to witness steady improvements in our passenger and cargo figures, reflecting our dedication to delivering exceptional services and facilities to passengers and businesses alike — as further evidenced by our recent recognition as ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’.

While we continue to work closely with our esteemed industry partners to expand travel options via QAIA, our focus remains on providing a welcoming and comfortable airport experience that feels like home at every touch point at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented the CEO of AIG, Nicolas Deviller.

AIG is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded AIG a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of QAIA.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s “Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East” category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the “Best Airport by Region: Middle East” category for four consecutive years.

In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ “Transition” of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by AIG and conducted by International Air Transport Association Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JD2.5 billion (8.9 per cent) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JD3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97 per cent of passengers and 99 per cent of cargo.