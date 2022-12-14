QAIA receives Wizz Air inaugural flight from London

Queen Alia International Airport on Tuesday welcomed the first Wizz Air UK flight from London Luton Airport, marking the start of three direct flights per week between Amman and London via the low-cost carrier (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) on Tuesday welcomed the firstWizz Air UK flight from London Luton Airport, marking the start of three direct flights per weekbetween Amman and London via the low-cost carrier.

This step emphasises the commitment of Airport International Group and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) to growing QAIA's airline networkin order to provide passengers with varied routeoptions, according to a statement from AIG.

Wizz Air currently also operates six other routes through QAIA; one to and from Abu Dhabi and five to and from several European destinations.

The inaugural flight was greeted with the customary water arch salute in the presence ofrepresentatives from Airport International Group, JTB, Wizz Airand its ground handlerRoyal Jordanian.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and JTB Chairman, Nayef Al Fayez, emphasised the importance of launching new direct flights between Amman and London through Wizz Air UK at a rate of three weekly flights via QAIA.

“The inauguration of this route underscores JTB’s efforts to promote the Jordanian tourism product, having already recorded positive results in terms of tourism support and attraction,” he added.

“This new route is of strategic importance to us, presenting a connection toa key tourism market for Jordan through a low-cost carrierandofferingyet another affordable travel option for UK touriststo visit the Kingdom. We would like to thank our partners for supporting our goal of expanding and diversifying our airline and route networks, ultimately further cementing QAIA’s position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented AIG CEO, Nicolas Claude.

JTB Managing Director Abed Al RazzaqArabiyat stated: “We are pleased to be expanding our base of operations as part of our tourism marketing strategy. The introduction of this new route at three flights per week is important for directly supporting the activation of the tourism movement to the Kingdom and increasing its occupancy rates.”

He also stressed that this route will enable tourists to travel directly from the UK to Jordan, which is being promoted as a tourist destination for Europeans.

Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, Marion Geoffroy, said: “We are very excited to announce the launch of our new route to Amman, a capital city bursting with life and the gateway to the historic country of Jordan. We are constantly striving to both diversify and expand our network and are pleased to be able to offer our passengers even more exciting and affordable travel opportunities beyond Europe. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient and sustainable aircraft.”