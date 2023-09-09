Proposal to regulate commercial sector working hours stirs concerns among industry representatives

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Sep 09,2023 - Last updated at Sep 09,2023

AMMAN — The Restaurants and Café Owners Association believes that regulating working hours could have a negative impact on the industry — which is currently exempt from such regulations.

However, a recent study by the Amman Chamber of Commerce revealed that regulating the commercial sector’s operating hours would have a positive impact by reducing operational costs, improving employee welfare and alleviating traffic. The study recommended the implementation of a system to regulate the opening and closing hours for commercial establishments within Amman.

According to the study, “60 per cent of commercial establishment owners support regulated work hours”.

President of the Restaurant and Sweets Shops Owners Association Omar Awad voiced concerns about the potential adverse effects of implementing fixed closing times for businesses.

Despite the exemption for the restaurant industry, the sector might still face economic challenges with the implementation of the decision, Awad

“Employees typically finish work late, leading them to visit commercial establishments after work. If the shopping centres are closed at a certain time, people will not plan a shopping trip to visit restaurants or sweets shops,” Awad told The Jordan Times.

Furthermore, Awad expressed reservations about the feasibility of applying such regulations in regions outside of Amman.

He anticipated economic burdens associated with the proposal’s implementation, potentially exacerbating unemployment rates, due to what he believes will be a huge drop in demand due to limited operating hours for commercial establishments.

“Restaurants employ hundreds of thousands of employees,” Awad added.

Economist Khaled Salameh told The Jordan Times that businesses seek flexibility in setting their operating hours to cater to consumer demands and maximise revenue.

On the other hand, ACC President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq told The Jordan Times that regulated operating hours contribute to reducing traffic congestion, improving employee welfare, and lowering operational costs for businesses.

“Structuring working hours can contribute to better traffic management, reducing congestion during peak hours,” Hajj Tawfiq added. This can lead to improved overall productivity in the economy, he noted.

Setting clear working hours protects employees from excessive workloads and promotes a healthier work-life balance, which can enhance their productivity and well-being, Hajj Tawfiq said.

“For businesses, having predictable opening and closing hours can help in resource allocation, staffing, and inventory management, potentially reducing operational costs,” he added.

Salameh argued that overregulation of working hours might impose additional costs on businesses, potentially leading to job loss or reduced competitiveness, especially for smaller establishments.

Amjad Hassan, a salesperson at a mall in Amman, told The Jordan Times that restricting operating hours will limit consumer choice and convenience, which will “definitely” affect the willingness of people to dine out or visit commercial establishments.

“What works in Amman may not be applicable to other regions, making a one-size-fits-all approach challenging,” Hassan said.

Salameh noted that finding the right balance between regulation and flexibility is crucial.

“It’s essential to consider the unique circumstances of various sectors and regions, while also taking into account the broader economic and social impacts of such regulations,” Salameh said.