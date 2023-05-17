Proposal to establish 1,500 nurseries nationwide brings sigh of relief to many working women

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 17,2023 - Last updated at May 17,2023

AMMAN — In a progressive move to support working mothers and enhance women’s economic participation, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa has revealed a project proposal for establishing 1,500 nurseries nationwide.

Addressing a regional conference, organised by the Ministry of Social Development and the International Labour Organisation, on Monday, Bani Mustafa, who is also the head of the Ministerial Committee for the Empowerment of Women, said that the ministry has proposed a project to establish 1,500 home-based and institutional nurseries for public and private sector employees, as well as for women serving in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Public Security Directorate and the Air Force.

“This endeavour aims to create a conducive environment for working mothers, ensuring their peace of mind and enabling them to pursue their professional aspirations with confidence,” Bani Mustafa added.

For working mothers in Jordan, this initiative offers a ray of hope amid the challenges they face in striking a balance between their familial responsibilities and their career.

Salam, a mother of a three-year-old, said she had to move from Irbid to Amman, where her mother lives, so that she can leave the baby under her care.

A mechanical engineer by trade, Salam resigned from her previous job after getting married. However, she is currently looking for a job.

“I’m an ambitious person, I worked for six years before having my baby,” Salam told The Jordan Times.

“Having accessible and reliable nurseries will significantly alleviate the burden on working mothers,” Salam added.

For Sociologist Hussein Khuzai, the establishment of these nurseries is a “catalyst” for societal progress.

“By acknowledging the importance of supporting working mothers, Jordan is paving the way for a more equitable society,” Khuzai told The Jordan Times.

He added that the planned nurseries not only will facilitate women’s economic participation but also challenge traditional gender norms, promoting a more inclusive and equal workforce.

Employers, too, have a crucial role to play in creating an environment that supports working mothers, said Salam.

“Accommodating the needs of female employees impacts the productivity and loyalty of the workforce,” Salam added.

Khuzai added that by collaborating with nurseries and offering flexible policies, employers can empower employees to excel in their professional roles while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Economist Wajdi Makhamreh noted that the long-term results of these measures extend beyond the immediate benefits for working mothers.

“The long-term impact of supporting female economic participation holds immense potential for Jordan’s economic growth,” Makhamreh added.

The establishment of these nurseries will subsequently lead to a rise in women’s economic participation and will ultimately result in a positive “reshaping” of the societal landscape, said Makhamreh.