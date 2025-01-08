You are here
Tender floated to study establishment of stations to supply natural gas for vehicles
By JT - Jan 08,2025 - Last updated at Jan 08,2025
File photo
AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced the re-offering of the purchase of consulting services to study the establishment of compressed or liquefied natural gas supply stations.
The ministry added the tender is to determine the fair commission for companies interested in this activity according to specifications and conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The ministry set the date of selling copies of the invitation to tender electronically from January 16 to 19 to receive inquiries, and the start of submitting bids will be between January 23 and 30.
