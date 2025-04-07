ACI exports up 15% in Q1 2025

By JT - Apr 07,2025 - Last updated at Apr 07,2025

Exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry rises by 15 per cent during the first quarter of 2025, reaching JD1.692 billion (JT File)

AMMAN — Exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) rose by 15 per cent during the first quarter of 2025, reaching JD1.692 billion compared with JD1.470 billion during the same period last year, according to statistical data provided by ACI to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The growth reflects the continued upward trajectory of Jordan’s industrial exports, signalling the sector’s ability to overcome challenges and enhance its competitiveness in international markets through "high-quality" production.

Seven of the 10 main industrial sectors recorded export increases in the first quarter.

The construction materials sector led the growth with a 93 per cent rise in exports, followed by chemicals and cosmetics, and electrical, engineering, and IT industries.

In contrast, the medical and therapeutic industries, wood and furniture, and packaging sectors posted declines of 14.1 per cent, 13.3 per cent, and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq collectively accounted for over 57 per cent of total exports during the first quarter, with shipments to these four markets reaching JD964 million.

Exports to India jumped 56.2 per cent year-on-year to JD215 million, up from JD137 million in the same period last year.

Exports to the US decreased slightly by 2.7 per cent to JD324 million, although it remained the largest single destination for ACI exports.

Exports to Saudi Arabia fell 2.1 per cent to JD204 million, and those to Iraq declined 2.6 per cent to JD221 million.

Exports to Syria saw the highest growth among all markets, surging by 307.1 per cent to JD68 million, compared with JD16 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Exports to Palestine also rose significantly by 38.9 per cent, reaching JD48 million.

Regionally, Arab countries remained the largest export destination with a total value of JD828 million, followed by North America at JD335 million and non-Arab Asian countries at JD310 million.

Exports to the European Union reached JD87 million, while exports to non-EU European countries stood at JD57 million.

African markets received JD53 million, and other destinations accounted for JD18 million.

By industrial classification, mining exports topped the list at JD340 million, followed by chemicals and cosmetics with JD308 million, engineering and IT with JD307 million, and food and agriculture-related sectors with JD250 million.

Exports from the medical and therapeutic sector totalled JD146 million, while garments and leather products reached JD140 million.

Other notable contributions came from the plastics and rubber sector with JD76 million), packaging and paper products with JD62 million, construction materials with JD56 million, and wood and furniture with JD5 million.