Princess Sumaya inaugurates 12th educational forum of ‘Tamam’ project

HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan inaugurates the 12th educational forum of the ‘Tamam’ project in collaboration with the American University of Beirut and the Tamam Schools Association in Jordan (Photo Courtesy of Ministry of Education, Higher Education website)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan, chairwoman of the Princess Sumaya University’s (PSUT) Board of Trustees, inaugurated the 12th educational forum of the “Tamam” project in collaboration with the American University of Beirut and the Tamam Schools Association in Jordan.

The forum was attended by Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The forum, titled “Tamam Development Project: Enhancing Partnership towards Educational Reform in the Arab Region from a Rooted Perspective”, will continue for three days.

Princess Sumaya emphasised the forum’s role in promoting the educational vision of the Tamam project regarding the concept of educational reform and activating the roles of its members to strengthen support and collaboration for significant involvement in the educational reform process.

She added that His Majesty King Abdullah is following and focusing on the well-being of the Jordanian people, who launched the “Knights of Change” initiative, aiming for a radical transformation to align Jordan with cutting-edge/most advanced technology in education and development.

Princess Sumaya highlighted Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah’s commitment to the development of school education to keep pace with modernisation, out of her belief that education is an essential pillar for development.