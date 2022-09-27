Princess Sumaya attends opening of 8th Jordan International Civil Engineering Conference

HRH Princess Sumaya and guests at the opening of the eighth Jordan International Civil Engineering Conference on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya, president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), on Tuesday attended the opening of the eighth Jordan International Civil Engineering Conference, organised by the Civil Engineering Division of the Jordanian Engineers Association.

During the opening ceremony of the three-day event, the princess voiced RSS’ keenness to ensure the implementation of engineering measures to inspect old buildings and assess their soundness in order to avoid incidents of building collapse, like those that occurred in Jabal Luweibdeh, Wadi Al Seer, Al Joufa and Ain Ghazal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The threats of climate change call for use of smart water technology and the “Internet of Things”, she added, stressing the need to employ low-carbon, renewable energy sources and expand their use among energy consumers around the world.

The princess focused on RSS’ adoption of modern technology to overcome national water and environmental challenges through a number of projects, such as the first remote, real-time surface water quality monitoring system. She also noted that the RSS was one of the first institutions to adopt such technology.

Concluding her speech, the princess extended appreciation of RSS’s partners in improving the construction industry and providing infrastructure services and specialised engineering consultancy.

The Jordan International Civil Engineering Conference serves as a platform to exchange knowledge and expertise in a number of areas, most notably smart facilities and materials, smart construction and management methods.

The three-day conference is attended by academics, engineers and experts from Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Algeria, Sudan, the UAE, Turkey, the US, the UK, Russia and Ukraine.