Prince Feisal meets with WADA president

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal on Wednesday met with President of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, commending the agency's efforts to combat doping as well as its permanent endeavours to enhance the principle of fair competition and integrity in sports.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli, WADA's Asia/Oceania Regional Office Director Kazuhiro Hayashi, and President of the Jordan Anti-Doping Organisation Kamal Hadidi attended the meeting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Banka expressed his appreciation for Prince Feisal's continuous support to combat doping at the national, regional and international levels through the Jordan Olympic Committee.

He also expressed appreciation for Jordan’s efforts in reaching the second rank of WADA classification for anti-doping as per the adherence rate of international requirements, which is the highest rank that any country with no anti-doping laws can reach.

WADA was established in 1999 as an international independent agency to lead a collaborative worldwide movement for doping-free sport. WADA’s governance and funding is based on equal partnership between the Sport Movement and governments of the world, according to the agency's website.

WADA’s primary role is to develop, harmonise and coordinate anti-doping rules and policies across all sports and countries. Its key activities include scientific and social science research, education, investigations, development of anti-doping capacity and monitoring compliance with the World Anti-Doping Programme, the website added.