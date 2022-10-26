PM discusses anti-doping measures with WADA president

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday received Witold Banka, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Olivier Niggli, the agency's director general.

During a meeting at the Prime Ministry, Khasawneh highlighted the government's measures, in partnership with the relevant authorities such as the Jordan Anti-Doping Organisation (JADO), to create a Jordanian sports environment free of doping.

He also highlighted the efforts of HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), in promoting the values of sport in Jordan, as well as in propagating Olympic sporting values.

Adopting anti-doping legislation is a priority for the government, as doing so can raise Jordan's ranking in the WADA classification of countries from second to first class in terms of meeting international requirements, the premier noted.

Niggli praised the agency’s cooperation with the JOC in eliminating doping, expressing appreciation for Jordan's efforts in this area. He added that Jordan's current WADA ranking is the highest possible for a country with no anti-doping legislation.

He also drew attention to the importance of maximising the Kingdom's regional role, as JADO supports the five countries in the region within WADA. He noted that Jordan was among the first countries that ratified the International Convention Against Doping in Sport.