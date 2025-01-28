Prince El Hassan inaugurates expansion of national centre for diabetes

HRH Prince El Hassan, Chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Tuesday inaugurates the new expansion of the National Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Genetics (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince El Hassan, Chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Tuesday inaugurated the new expansion of the National Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Genetics.

During the ceremony, attended by heads of several institutions and organisations, Prince El Hassan emphasised the critical need for networking, coordination, and integration among medical sectors to deliver multidisciplinary healthcare that enhances the quality of services and fosters excellence

"It is time to move beyond institutional isolation and adopt an integrative approach that fosters cooperation and collective effort," he said.

The Prince highlighted the importance of holistic and inclusive healthcare, underscoring the interconnected nature of institutions with overlapping and complementary specializations.

He also stressed the need to prioritise scientific research, leveraging it to nurture and invest in the country's most valuable asset—its human capital.

Prince El Hassan also called for strengthening cooperative, interdisciplinary efforts across scientific research centres, particularly in applied sciences, to advance healthcare solutions and innovation.

Following the inauguration, Prince El Hassan toured the newly expanded facility, visiting various departments, including the institute, the ophthalmology clinic, the cardiology clinic, and the laboratories.

President of the National Center for Endocrinology, and Genetics Diabetes Kamel Ajlouni underscored the centre’s foundational commitment to scientific principles.

He said that a 1995 study revealed that 25 per cent of Jordanians over the age of 25 suffer from diabetes, with many also experiencing hypertension, obesity, and high cholesterol.

Ajlouni also noted the centre's accomplishments, including the completion of fellowships in diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolism by 36 physicians between 1996 and 2025, as well as the publication of 201 scientific research papers by the centre's physicians.