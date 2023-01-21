Parents frustrated over baby formula price increases

AMMAN — Baby formula prices have witnessed increases of up to 30 per cent, prompting frustration from parents.

Jordanian pharmacist Alla Rateb told The Jordan Times that the prices of almost all baby formula brands have increased by at least 10 per cent, and that these price hikes have occurred several times since last year.

“The price of a 900g of (Bebelac) formula has gone up from JD11.25 to JD13 in a short period of time,” he said. The price of another formula (Ensure Complete-400g) is now JD8.7, and the price before was JD8, Rateb added. “We are unaware of how long we can keep up with the global inflation crisis.

The problem in Jordan is that the average monthly salaries are insufficient to cover the rising costs of living,” Sarah Husami, a mother of two, told The Jordan Times on Saturday, noting that the government is urged to ensure that baby formula is at least affordable, as most babies are at least partially formula-fed.

Tulin Hamuri, a mother of a one year old, said that the price hikes started in 2022.

In October, she bought 1600g of formula for around JD18.5. Currently, the same baby formula is sold for JD21.1. “Maybe I will be unable to afford enough baby formula for the whole month.

The government should be doing something,” Hamuri said. In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) said that stage three formulas, which are given to toddlers over 12 months old, are not priced by the administration.

Instead the prices are controlled by a department affiliated with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply. Stage one and two baby formulas are priced by the administration, and have explicit price ceilings, according to the JFDA.