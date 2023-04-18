Online shopping surges as eid approaches

AMMAN — As the Eid Al Fitr holiday approaches, an increasing number of shoppers are opting for the convenience and cost-effectiveness of online shopping over traditional methods.

Many shoppers report that online shopping allows them to avoid the traffic congestion and overcrowding commonly seen at malls in the days leading up to the holiday.

Rahaf Hossam, a mother of three, told The Jordan Times that she prefers to shop online to avoid the difficulties of shopping in crowded markets with her three children in tow.

Hossam also noted that traditional markets have “less straightforward pricing and lower quality than what is available online”.

“While I’m sitting at home and without any effort, I can choose what we need — me and my children— at the lowest prices, and from trusted websites,” Hossam said.

“E-commerce made our life much easier,” she added.

Tariq Yaqoub works shifts as a nurse in the private sector. With a busy and unpredictable schedule, Yaqoub found that he can quickly purchase necessary household supplies and weekly shopping needs electronically from work.

Through an Instagram page, Yaqoub was able to purchase Eid games for his children “at a very good price”, saving time and effort.

Khadija Ahmed, 65, who lives alone, has found freedom in online shopping. Unable to walk around crowded markets, Ahmed told The Jordan Times that she prefers to order food from online applications.

Ahmed added that she also uses online shopping to buy clothes for her grandchildren who live abroad.

Laila Qadourah a student from Saudi Arabia studying in Jordan, told The Jordan Times said that since she’s unfamiliar with the markets in Jordan, she relies on online shopping.

Ayat Mohammed, the owner of a Facebook-based business that specialises in selling homemade food, said that orders for food are high due to Ramadan invitations. “Now the demand is intensifying for eid sweets of various types,” Mohammed added.

Ayman Ali, an employee at a women’s clothing store, said that increasing numbers of people are purchasing items online through his store’s social media pages.

“For many, online shopping is becoming a habit,” he added.