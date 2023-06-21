Officials reiterate calls for int’l support on occasion of World Refugee Day

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Tuesday held a reception in Amman to mark World Refugee Day 2023, under the theme ‘Hope Away From Home’ (Photo courtesy of UNHCR/Lina Khalifeh)

AMMAN — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Tuesday held a reception in Amman to mark World Refugee Day 2023, under the theme “Hope Away From Home”.

During the event, refugees shared their stories and experiences in Jordan with a select audience composed of ambassadors from countries that support UNHCR’s work, as well as representatives of government and civil society organisations.

The event also featured musical performances as well as food and art pieces made by refugees.

World Refugee Day this year is focused on “inclusion and solutions”, according to a statement issued by UNHCR.

“Including refugees in the communities where they have found safety after fleeing conflict and persecution is the most effective way to support them in restarting their lives and enable them to contribute to the countries hosting them.

“It’s also the best way to prepare them to return home and rebuild their countries, when conditions allow them to do so safely and voluntarily, or to thrive if they are resettled to another country,” the report stated.

In his remarks, UNHCR Representative to Jordan Dominik Bartsch noted that while World Refugee Day is a reminder of how many wars and conflicts continue to displace people around the world, “it’s also a day to celebrate the resilience of refugees and their ability to get back on their feet”.

He also commended Jordan’s “progressive” policies, which support the inclusion of refugees through ensuring access to healthcare, education and the labour market.

Moreover, Bartsch warned of the humanitarian repercussions of the declining support for refugees, concluding his remarks by reiterating UNHCR’s call to the international community, “to stay the course, to stay with refugees and to stay with Jordan”.

Also speaking during the event, Interior Minister Mazen Faraya stressed that the receding international support for refugees will have a negative impact on both refugees and host communities.

“To refugees, I say the world owes you an apology because you were forced to flee your homes, and a salute because you had to go through and overcome so much in order to arrive at a safe haven, escaping war and violence,” he said.

Faraya also stressed that despite all difficulties, Jordan remains committed to ensuring that refugees enjoy a decent and dignified life on its land, until their safe return to their homeland becomes possible.