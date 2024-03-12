Nour Mohammad’s story: A lens of resilience-transforming adversity into advocacy

AMMAN — The journey of Nour, etched with resilience and transformation, weaves through the tapestry of her life’s most challenging and triumphant moments. Her story begins with a young girl leaving Syria, cradling dreams amidst the ruins of her home, seeking refuge and safety in Jordan’s Zaatari camp.

The mixed emotions of reunion and loss marked her arrival, but it was her pursuit of education that shone brightly against the backdrop of displacement. Her determination was her compass, guiding her through the mire of early marriage — a decision wrapped in the innocence of youthful dreams yet unfolding into a stark reality far removed from her aspirations.

Marriage thrust Nour into a realm of responsibilities and expectations, a stark departure from the life she envisioned. Trapped within the confines of a new household, her spirit yearned for freedom, an escape from the oppressive weight of obedience and servitude. The subsequent years unfurled challenges and isolation, with her husband’s decisions only deepening her despair. Yet, it was in her deepest troughs of sorrow that Nour’s resilience flickered, refusing to be extinguished.

Choosing freedom over confinement, Nour embarked on a solitary path, leaving behind a life that sought to diminish her light. Her journey led her to the Quest Scope youth center, supported by the United Nations Population Fund, where she discovered a community that embraced her.

Here, Nour found her voice and purpose through training sessions that broadened her horizons and ignited her passion for photography. The camera became the tool of her empowerment, a lens through which she could capture the essence of her experiences and the plights of those around her. It was a medium for advocacy, a way to spotlight the challenges women face, particularly the perils of early marriage.

Photography transcended being merely a profession for Nour; it became her “alternative angle”, a means to view and portray the world with newfound clarity and empathy. At 24 years old, Nour’s journey from a refugee child to an advocate for women’s rights is a testament to her indomitable spirit. Her advocacy extends beyond her camera, as she passionately counsels against early marriage, urging girls and parents alike to envision a future defined by dreams and aspirations, not societal chains.

*This story is a compilation of narratives contributed by UNICEF, UNIDO, UN Women and UNFPA.