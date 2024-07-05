NEPCO wins energy management award

The National Electric Power Company wins the Institutional Energy Management Award for the Middle East for 2024, granted by the Association of Energy Engineers based in the United States (JT file)

AMMAN — The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has won the Institutional Energy Management Award for the Middle East for 2024, granted by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) based in the United States.

According to a company statement released on Thursday, the award highlights the exceptional achievements of NEPCO in the field of electricity across the Middle East.

The company applied for the award as the entity responsible for managing and controlling energy sources in Jordan, noting that the contribution of renewable energy to electricity generation increased from 1 per cent in 2013 to 29 per cent in 2023.

The international awards are given to public sector institutions based on their outstanding achievements in developing, organising, managing, and implementing their comprehensive energy management programs.

The AEE is a non-profit organisation founded in the United States in 1977 to promote education in the field of energy management.

It comprises over 18,000 members from more than 100 countries and is dedicated to "advancing the scientific and educational interests of those engaged in the energy industry and promoting sustainable development efforts".

The association offers a wide range of outreach media programmes, including live and online seminars, conferences, magazines, books, and certification