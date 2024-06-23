Moroccan Sellami to coach national football team

AMMAN — The board of the Jordan Football Association (JFA) on Saturday announced the appointment of Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami as the new head coach of the national football team, “the Nashama”.

Sellami will lead the team in upcoming competitions, notably the final round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which begins in September, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The JFA plans to unveil Sellami later this month officially. His coaching staff will include assistant coaches Omar Najhi and Mustafa Khlifi, goalkeeping coach Ahmed Mhamidena, fitness coaches Jawad Sabri and Karim Malouche, and performance analysts Karim Idrissi and Marwan Lotfi.

Sellami succeeds Hussein Amotta, who stepped down for personal reasons and brings a distinguished coaching career to the role, having enjoyed great success at club and international levels.

Sellami also led the Moroccan national team to victory at the African Nations Championship and won the Moroccan league title with Raja Club Athletic, he was voted the best coach in the Moroccan league three times.

As a player, Sellami was a key member of the Moroccan team that took part in the 1998 World Cup.