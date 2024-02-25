Hussein Ammouta to remain with The Nashama – sources

AMMAN — Jordanian national football team’s coach Hussein Ammouta has confirmed that he will continue with The Nashama until the end of the World Cup qualifiers.

Unnamed source knowledgeable of the matter were quoted in Al Rai Arabic daily as saying that the Jordan Football Association (JFA) has received a “clear-cut answer” from Moroccan coach Ammouta regarding his commitment to remain with the national team until the end of his current contract.

Ammouta has recently made controversial comments on a Moroccan TV channel in which he announced his intention to resign from the national team within three months for personal family reasons.

Under Ammouta’s leadership, the national team (The Nashama) achieved an unprecedented feat by reaching the final of the Asian Cup, which was recently held in Doha.

The Nashama’s remarkable achievement was met with widespread praise and admiration for the team’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament.