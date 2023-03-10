Mexican embassy honours distinguished Jordanian, Mexican women on International Women’s Day

Mexico’s Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodriguez-Hernandez speaks during a ceremony honouring a number of distinguished Jordanian and Mexican women for their contributions to society at the embassy on Thursday (Photo by Mays Mays Ibrahim Mustafa)

AMMAN — The Mexican embassy in Amman on Thursday celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring a number of distinguished Jordanian and Mexican women for their contributions to society.

Honourees included Entisar Smadi, who holds a PhD in psychological counselling, Roula Hazboun, a consultant attorney, Victoria Elva Coronado Gonzalez, a Mexican expatriate in Jordan, Nehaya Al Rdaideh, a community activist, and Walla Alarood, an SOS mother — a trained caregiver who looks after a number of children.

In his welcoming remarks, Mexico’s Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodriguez-Hernandez affirmed the embassy’s commitment to continue uplifting both Mexican and Jordanian women and strengthening their roles in society.

During the celebration, Rdaideh, who advocates for the rights of women with disabilities, shared her journey as a community activist with The Jordan Times.

As a member of the administration of Al Nahda Association for the Physically Challenged, Rdaideh works on social and economic empowerment for women with disabilities in Irbid by building their capacities to facilitate their integration into society.

“As a woman with a disability, what enabled me to become a leader and an enabler in my community was the love and support I received at home, especially from my mother, who taught me how to be independent and face my fears,” she noted.

Alarood, who has been a mother at SOS Children's Villages in Jordan for over nine years, described what she does as “the most rewarding job in the world”.

“My children mean the world to me. I am thankful for all the love I was able to give and receive throughout the past nine years as an SOS mother,” she told The Jordan Times.

Head of Media and Public Relations at the embassy, Samer Al Azzeh, said that the embassy has organised several events and activities throughout the week to celebrate International Women’s Day, including an awareness-raising workshop on women’s rights.

The event was attended by several ambassadors and representatives of local and international organisations, as well as Mexican expatriates in Jordan. It featured a live musical performance by singer Rose Alwer and pianist Rania Ejeilat, in addition to an art exhibition by Omayma Alrejjal.