Medical professionals urge caution in light of dusty, hot weather conditions

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 23,2023 - Last updated at May 23,2023

AMMAN — As Jordan faces the impact of a Khamasin depression, weather conditions are expected to take a toll on the country’s air quality, prompting respiratory specialists to offer advice and recommendations to mitigate the risks.

Arabia Weather, a private weather forecasting company, issued warnings on their website regarding the anticipated rise in temperatures and the prevalence of “hot, dry and dusty” weather conditions nationwide.

With the increased levels of dust in the atmosphere, individuals with respiratory or eye conditions are particularly vulnerable. Experts stress the importance of taking precautions, such as closing windows tightly and avoiding exposure to dusty winds, to protect respiratory health.

According to the latest update from the Arabia Weather’s website, Jordan is currently experiencing the effects of a Khamasin depression, leading to an unusual surge in temperatures that surpass the average rates.

The Badia regions may experience unstable weather conditions, including the appearance of medium and high altitude clouds, along with intermittent cumulus clouds accompanied by thundershowers of rain, according to the website.

Furthermore, Arabia Weather’s website warned against “low horizontal visibility” expected in southern and eastern Jordan due to sandstorms.

In response to the anticipated weather conditions, the Department of External Patrols also warned about the risks of “reduced horizontal visibility”, particularly in desert areas, due to dust.

“Drivers in southern and eastern regions are advised to exercise caution and drive carefully,” an External Patrol Department official told Amen FM radio station.

The official also emphasised the importance of avoiding speeding, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, staying in designated lanes and ensuring that windows are tightly closed while driving in dusty weather.

As the Khamasin depression affects Jordan, respiratory specialists stress the significance of taking necessary precautions to protect respiratory health.

Abdel Rahman Shaher, former health director at the Ministry of Health, advises individuals to stay informed via weather updates, limit outdoor activities when dust levels are high and seek medical assistance if experiencing respiratory difficulties.

“By staying vigilant and following these recommendations, individuals can safeguard their well-being amid the challenging weather conditions,” Shahher added.

The Khamasin depression, characterised by hot and dusty weather conditions, can have a significant impact on respiratory patients, including those with asthma, a respiratory specialist who preferred to remain anonymous told The Jordan Times.

The source noted that fine particles present in the dusty air can irritate the airways, leading to inflammation and the narrowing of the bronchial tubes. “This can result in increased coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness for individuals with respiratory conditions”.

It is crucial for people with respiratory illnesses, especially those with asthma, to take extra precautions during the Khamasin depression, said the source.

The source advised individuals to try to limit their exposure to outdoor environments, particularly during peak hours when dust levels are highest. “It is advisable to keep windows and doors closed to prevent dust from entering indoor spaces,” the source said.

Using air purifiers or filters can also help reduce the presence of airborne particles, the source added.