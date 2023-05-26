Jordan to experience above-average temps due to Khamasin depression

AMMAN — The Kingdom is bracing itself for an upcoming Khamasin depression, set to arrive early next week, according to Arabia Weather, a weather forecasting company.

According to the latest weather maps, Thursday and Friday will witness spring-like conditions in most regions, with temperatures slightly below average. However, an air depression is expected to sweep across Jordan and the eastern basin of the Mediterranean, heralding a significant rise in temperatures, strong winds and a possibility of thunder showers in certain areas, as reported by Arabia Weather

On Saturday, the Khamasin depression is predicted to make its presence known in Jordan, initially centred in the northern reaches of Egypt. As the day progresses, temperatures are anticipated to surge several degrees Celsius higher than usual rates, enveloping the Kingdom in Khamasin weather conditions.

“With its hot, dry and dusty characteristics, this weather pattern will prevail across most regions, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, medium and high clouds may also dot the sky, with the potential for scattered rain showers in isolated areas for short durations,” Arabia Weather said.

These conditions may trigger dust waves, potentially escalating into sandstorms in the eastern and southern regions, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, said the website.

To mitigate the effects of this weather phenomenon, it is recommended to take precautions. Individuals with eye and respiratory conditions should be mindful of the elevated levels of dust in the atmosphere, closing windows and avoiding exposure to dusty winds. Moreover, drivers should be cautious of reduced visibility, especially in the south and east, caused by sandstorms. The intensity of wind speeds, particularly in southern regions, should also be taken into account.

On Sunday, the Khamasin depression will move towards Turkey, leading to slightly lower temperatures compared to Saturday. However, temperatures will generally remain slightly higher than usual for this time of the year.