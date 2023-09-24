KOICA, Alumni Association hold 2nd knowledge sharing seminar

Participants pose for a photo during a knowledge-sharing seminar organised by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, in collaboration with KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan, on Thursday (Photo courtesy of KOICA)

AMMAN — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in collaboration with KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan (KAAJ), on Thursday conducted its second knowledge-sharing seminar.

The seminar focused on the KOICA fellowship programme and capacity building in vocational training policies and systems, according to a statement from KOICA.

The seminar provided a platform for the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) and the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) to share their experience from the training programme, which took place in the Republic of Korea from July 30 to August 11, 2023.

Both organisations emphasised the value of the programme and how they might use the acquired skills to improve their own institutions and Jordan’s vocational training system.

Seventy participants attended the seminar from various government institutions, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Agriculture, VTC and TVSDC.

Since 1991, KOICA has provided training to Jordanian officials as part of the Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) programme which aims to enhance human resource capacity for the country’s socio-economic development.

A total of 1,016 Jordanian officials have participated in training programmes in Korea to date. In 2023, around 50 new participants are expected to take part in training programmes in Korea.